Are you keeping up with all the construction projects that are underway in Estes Park? I try to keep up with them, but must admit that last Thursday when I was out and about town I was amazed by the number and scope of the projects happening simultaneously here.
My out-and-about began with a westerly drive along Fall River Road. Along the way, traffic slowed considerably when I reached the 1710 to 1900 sections where crews were working to extend the Fall River walking trail. The extension is part of a multiyear project—funded by grants and local taxpayers—that’s putting a trail in place from downtown to the Fall River entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park.
Driving back to Town Hall, I turned off Fall River Road and on to Elkhorn Avenue. Driving by the historic Elkhorn Lodge, I could see that much has been happening there. Numerous buildings are off their foundations, and development is set to begin, on new shopping and lodging options. Continuing to drive along Elkhorn Avenue, I saw the updates at the Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory and the stores along main street that now have new fronts and other improvements.
Driving by the recently remodeled and reopened Brownfields, my curiosity, spurred on by what I was seeing, got the best of me. I drove right past Town Hall. Headed east on Highway 34. I slowed down to checked out the new and remodeled motels and hotels. Turning right at Mall Road, then right onto Highway 36, I went by the round-about project that the Public Works Department is managing. Next, I went by TrailBorn remodeling project (the former Twin Owls motel) and up Stanley Avenue and over the Moccasin bypass. Driving down the hill, I saw work on the round-about and bridge by the post office that are part of the Loop. At the Elkhorn and Riverside traffic light, I went straight onto MacGregor Avenue. After going around the roundabout at Wonderview Avenue, I continued on MacGregor Avenue to check out the preparations for the bike trail extension there then went to the Town Hall.
With the day coming to a close, I left the office and headed home, driving south on Highway 7. Passing the once again named Kinnikinnick Motel, I gave thanks for the impressive initiative that business owners are taking to keep Estes Park a fresh and attractive place for tourists to visit. Driving by the new housing development across from Eagle’s Landing I smiled about the workers and families who will soon live there. Then, after turning onto the street that goes to my home I had grateful thoughts about the many ways Public Works is keeping Estes Park up to date. Pulling into my driveway, I felt incredibly fortunate to have Estes Park be my home. A home, that despite turning 100 in 2017 is looking mighty good for its age.
