The Estes Park Health Foundation welcomes new officers for 2023.
Incoming Board Chair Teresa Mueller has been on the EPH Foundation Board of Directors since 2018 and retired as chief operating officer for Mueller Pye & Associates CPA LLC in 2021. She brings broad experience in business, finance, strategy, and nonprofit leadership to her role. Vice Chair Brad Anderson leads multiple committees and has been a board member since 2017. He is a retired bank president with expertise in business management and finance. Treasurer Rut Miller & Secretary Sue Cooper joined the board in 2021. Miller is Program Director at EVICS, a former midwife in Paraguay, and has vast experience with civic engagement in Estes Park. Cooper holds a Master of Science in Social and Administrative Pharmacy as well as a Master of Public Health. She was a licensed pharmacist in Minnesota for 39 years and retired from HealthPartners as a Senior Director of Pharmacy Services in July of 2019.
“These capable Officers will guide the work of the Foundation Board over the next year to drive awareness and raise funds,” said Kevin L. Mullin, President of Estes Park Health Foundation. “Serving as a Board Officer is a commitment to an organization’s mission and staff, and the volunteer board at Estes Park Health Foundation works hard each year to fulfill capital needs for the medical center. Thank you to Teresa, Brad, Rut, and Sue for taking their commitment to the next level.”
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages, and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about their initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
