The Estes Valley Recreation and Park District (EVRPD) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved funding for replacing the old skate park with a new installation. The design process included input from local skateboarders and community members that resulted in a choice of three different skate park configurations. The final design combined elements of the top two. EVRPD Executive Director Tom Carosello commented, “ We are grateful to the public for giving us feedback over the past few months that allowed us to design a multi-generational, ‘all-wheels’ skate park, and equally thankful that our Board of Directors is making this a top funding priority as we continue to implement the Stanley Park Master Plan.”
Cost savings were achieved by utilizing excess material excavated from the roundabout construction nearby. The District is currently in the process of developing a request for qualifications and bid process that will allow the selection of a highly qualified contractor who specializes in shotcrete and concrete parks. The completion goal is next summer.
EVRPD would like to thank local Boy Scout Archer Chew and the Lawson Family for collaborating on the development of the monument sign for this project, and look forward to carrying on the legacy Barry Lawson established by constructing the existing park over two decades ago.
