Bright Christmas, in partnership with Crossroads and the schools, is ready to assist the families in our community who need help with the ever-increasing expense of school supplies. Our organization takes donations of new supplies and, through the generosity of our donors, purchases needed supplies, including headphones, backpacks, etc. Last year our cost to fill backpacks with supplies was over $7,000! We were able to provide 127 filled backpacks and donated the remaining supplies to the schools.
In order to have enough supplies to meet the requests for assistance, we ask that families in need call Jess or Eva at Crossroads to “register” their students (970 577-0610) or stop by Crossroads as soon as possible. Please bring your ID with you! You do not have to be a Crossroads client to get assistance but must meet income qualification guidelines. Students can pick up supplies starting on Wednesday, August 9th at Crossroads (1753 Wildfire Road) during regular business hours (10-4 Monday to Thursday, 10-1 Friday).
If you’d like to donate new school supplies, these items are always needed. Please, no crayons or looseleaf paper!
#2 Wooden Pencils (sharpened)
Crayola Color Pencils 24 ct. regular colors
Glue Sticks (Regular or Jumbo size)
Crayola Classic Colors Markers 10 Ct.
Composition Books (Wide Ruled)
“Pink Pearl” Erasers
Collection boxes for new supplies are located at Ace Hardware (561 Lone Pine Dr.). Our thanks to Ace for their ongoing support of Bright Christmas!
If you would like to donate funds to help us with the cost of purchasing school supplies, please send a check to Bright Christmas, P.O. Box 2981, Estes Park, CO, 80517. We are a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization. Your donation is tax deductible. You may contact Nancy at 970 481-4390 for more information.
This is our 39th year of providing a “helping hand” to our community’s families in need. Thank you for your continuing support of the Bright Christmas program.
