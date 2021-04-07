A new telephone hotline and online form are available to report compliance concerns with Vacation Home and Bed & Breakfast Registrations located within Estes Park town limits. To report a compliance concern by phone, please call 970-577-4787, or submit an online form at estes.org/reportacomplianceconcern.
In 2021 the Town of Estes Park contracted with LODGINGRevs to assist with monitoring listings, property identification, and compliance for Vacation Home and Bed and Breakfast Registrations within town limits. Vacation Homes and Bed & Breakfasts within Estes Park town limits are regulated through the Estes Park Development and Municipal Codes. These properties must be registered with the Town government. For more information on this program, including a link to the database of registered properties, visit www.estes.org/vacationhomeregistrations.
