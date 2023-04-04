YMCA Earth Day Volunteer Opportunities

Join YMCA of the Rockies on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2023 for a volunteer work day at the Estes Park Center of the YMCA of the Rockies! With your help, we will be getting our property and facilities ready for families to come and experience the magic of the mountains and the YMCA community this summer. With assistance from volunteers like you, we are able to create unique and memorable experiences for families and guests of all ages. By participating, you will also be able to connect with our extensive community of members, volunteers and staff, and build relationships with others who care deeply about the YMCA.
Volunteer projects will be both indoors and outdoors (weather dependent), and may include things like trail work and trash pick-up, opening summer cabins, and opening up outdoor program spaces. We will be providing all meals during this weekend, as well as lodging for those who need it. Children are welcome to come and participate. We will also be organizing fun activities on Friday and Saturday nights for volunteers and their families.
We deeply value the community built around the YMCA of the Rockies and would be thrilled to have you come and participate in furthering our mission to build a healthy mind, body and spirit for all. For more information and to register, please call 970-586-3341 x1104.
