By: Estes Valley Community Garden
After four gardening seasons protecting Estes Valley Community Garden crops from the crows (oh yeah?), Bob the Scarecrow was looking a bit bedraggled. Fiona Owens and Emma Rountree, rising 8th grade students, volunteered this spring to give him a new look. Thanks to Fiona and Emma’s creativity, Bob emerged with a more sophisticated new style. That includes good sense and consideration during the coronavirus pandemic, wearing his face mask while in the Garden.
Emma and Fiona are stalwart and very much appreciated volunteers for EVICS (Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success). They are involved in the Community Garden too, helping with the EVICS plots at the Garden.
Bob was created and built in summer 2016 by members of the Boys and Girls Club in Estes Park. Connie Dedon, one of the founding EVCG Board members and sparkplug for the whole Estes Valley Community Garden concept, planning and build, supervised Bob’s creation and named him using the suggestion of one of the young scarecrow builders.
Thank you Connie, Boys and Girls Club kids, and Fiona and Emma!
