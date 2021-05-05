Contractors for the Town of Estes Park will begin the 2021 street improvement projects on Town-owned streets in May, weather permitting. There will be separate contractors for the annual striping, chip and crack seal, and overlay and patching plus parking lot improvements.
Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Local access will be maintained during the work although there may be brief periods when on-street parking and private driveways are not accessible.
Annual Striping: From approximately May 17 through May 27, the Town of Estes Park’s striping contractor will be repainting center lines, edge lines, and crosswalks on Town-owned roadways.
Moving lane closures will be necessary during the painting. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the areas where crews are working. Signs will be posted to identify areas of wet paint.
Chip and Crack Seal: Vance Brothers, Inc. will tentatively begin the crack seal work on May 24, and the work is expected to last one to two weeks. Chip seal work will begin on July 12 and is expected to last one week, with the restriping of chip-sealed streets occurring on the week of July 19. These surface treatments will involve moving lane closures and are not expected to result in any full road closures. Please drive with caution and follow the guidance of any traffic control flaggers who may be directing traffic.
Parking Lot, Overlay and Patching: Coulson Excavating Company, Inc. will begin the 2021 Overlay and Patching Program on May 10, and the initial work will focus on repaving and restriping the Performance Park parking lot by May 21. The parking lot will also receive sidewalk, curb ramp, and drainage improvements.
Coulson will return after the 4th of July weekend to begin the overlay and patching component of their project, which will continue into August. Roads identified for overlay improvements include Country Club Drive, Far View Drive, Grand Estates Drive, High Acres Drive, Pine Lane, Saint Vrain Lane, Tranquil Lane, and Vail Court. This program is not expected to result in any full road closures, but lane closures and local detours will be necessary to complete the work.
All work is part of the 2024 Street Improvement Program (STIP) which aims to improve the average street system Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to above 70 (fair to good condition) by 2024. The plan, which receives its funding from the voter-approved 2014 Ballot Issue 1A sales tax, includes extensive preventative maintenance which will preserve good road conditions throughout the Town.
For more information, or to view project maps, please visit estespark.colorado.gov/stip, call 970-577-3587, or email publicworks@estes.org. For more Town news, please visit www.facebook.com/townofestesparkco and www.twitter.com/townofestespark
