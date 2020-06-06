This week’s featured animal is the broad-tailed hummingbird.
Birders may see a few varieties of hummingbirds in Estes Valley, including the Rufous and Calliope hummingbirds, but none is more prevalent than the acrobatic broad-tailed hummingbird. This small bird—they weigh only 3 grams—arrives by late April and will stay through August to raise their young and feast on the abundant flowers, insects and hummingbird feeders throughout the valley.
1. Male broad-tailed hummingbirds have a patch of iridescent red throat feathers called a gorget. It is most noticeable when looking straight at the bird and direct sunlight hits the throat.
2. In addition to feeding on floral nectar and sugar water in hummingbird feeders, broad-tailed hummingbirds also eat insects and spiders.
3. Unlike the females, the male broad-tailed hummingbird makes a high-pitched whistling sound as they beat their wings between 50 and 80 times per second.
4. During courtship, the male hummingbird makes dramatic acrobatic moves to impress the female by flying high into the air, dive bombing down and then zooming back up in a u-shaped formation.
5. Only the female hummingbird incubates the eggs, which are smaller than a jellybean, in a small, cup-shaped nest made of lichen, bark, moss and spider webs. The nest will expand to accommodate the growing baby birds.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com.
