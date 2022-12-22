Seven Directors Join Estes Park Health Foundation Board

Scott Applegate, MBA, Lisa Hohensee, RN, John Knudtson, MD, John Meyer, MD, Andrew Selig, ScD, Russ Schneider, PhD, and Debbi Stalder, BSN, join the Estes Park Health Foundation Board of Directors in 2023. Directors Carl Robicheaux, JD, Diane Scruton, Rodney Unruh, and Jim Whiteneck, MD, retire at the end of 2022.
“EPH Foundation’s Board Development Committee did a phenomenal job of finding talented, dedicated directors to join us this year, and I look forward to their unique contributions in the years to come,” said Teresa Mueller, Incoming EPH Foundation Board Chair. “I’m also grateful for the impactful work of the retiring directors. Their dedication of time and resources furthered the mission of Estes Park Health Foundation by increasing the endowment fund and bringing new equipment, training, and needed supplies to the medical center.”
The new board members bring expertise in business management, organizational structure, finance, and medicine to their volunteer roles on the Board of EPH Foundation. Applegate is a Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at Bank of Estes Park. He serves on several boards and is a past Board President of Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park. Hohensee is a cancer survivor, Registered Nurse, and Front Line Leader for Humana Government Business. Knudtson is a radiologist at Estes Park Health and has served on multiple medical boards. Meyer is a physician and Medical Director of Estes Park Emergency Associates. He served as Chief of Staff at Estes Park Health from 2019-2020. Selig owns Selig & Associates Consulting, serving organizations and senior-level executives. He is a past Advisor to the University of Denver PsyD program focusing on cancer. Schneider served two terms (6 years) on the EPH Foundation Board and is a past EPH Foundation Board Chairman. He retired from Monsanto as Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy. Stalder is retired from a role with the Weitz Company as Data Analyst/Claims Manager and currently serves as the Past President of the Estes Park Newcomers Club.
“I foresee impressive contributions from these accomplished individuals,” Mueller said. “EPH Foundation hosted a strategic planning retreat in September and many of these new directors participated alongside current EPH Foundation Board Directors & Staff, EPH Board Directors, and EPH’s CEO. They are ready to make a difference in the health care options and outcomes available to the residents and visitors of the Estes Valley.”
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages, and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about their initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
