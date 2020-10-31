On recommendation from the Larimer County Sheriff, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners on Oct. 27, 2020 voted 3-0 to adopt a resolution that extends the original Aug. 18th resolution banning open fires in unincorporated Larimer County. The extended fire ban stays in effect until midnight Nov. 30.
For questions on the ban contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at (970) 980-2501.
The fire ban includes:
• No open fires, no open burning.
• No welding, or operating acetylene or other torches.
• No smoking in the open, including trails, parks and open spaces or outside of buildings.
• No Fireworks or fireworks displays produced by combustion, detonation or deflagration.
• No incendiary devices, including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets, and tracer ammunition.
• No fires in permanently constructed outside stationary masonry or metal fireplaces.
• Charcoal and wood pellet grills.
• Propane fire pits.
Not banned:
• Operation of an internal combustion engine with a spark arresting device properly installed.
• Emergency signal devices and flares.
• Fires and wood stoves located inside permanent structures.
• Propane grills.
• Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills, lanterns, and heaters with shut-off valves in an area at least three feet away from any flammable/combustible materials.
The Larimer County Sheriff may give limited exemptions from these restrictions based on his pre-approval and inspection. Any person who knowingly violates the restrictions can be fined. The ordinance for the Regulation of Open Burning in unincorporated Larimer County can be found here: www.larimer.org/sites/default/files/fire_ban_ordinance.pdf.
