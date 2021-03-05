Village Thrift Shop Grants

Grant applications for 2021 from the Village Thrift Shop (VTS) are now available for charitable organizations providing services to the Estes Valley community. Non-profits determined by the Internal Revenue Service to operate as a 501(c) (3) and registered in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State are encouraged to complete and submit a request for funding by March 31, 2021. After review by the VTS Board of Directors, funding will be distributed in early May.
Grant applications and guidelines are available for download at the VTS website, www.epvillagethrift.org/grant-application. Alternatively, copies will be available near the front door of the shop located at 1138 Manford Avenue in Estes Park. The completed application package should be returned via mail or e-mail by the end of March.
The Village Thrift Shop is a non-profit corporation that generates revenue through the resale of donated goods. Generous donors, considerate business partners, a dedicated all-volunteer staff, and loyal patrons support VTS profit sharing. Over the past four years, $632,000 has been distributed to nonprofits providing critical services in the Estes Valley.
The Village Thrift Shop has been in COVID closure for the past year but sustained through contingency funds set aside by the VTS Board of Directors. It is likely that operations will resume in the near future as the elderly volunteer staff complete their vaccination series. A portion of the contingency funds will be used for this cycle of grants but at a total far less than the average of $158,000. Applicants for VTS funds should manage expectations accordingly.
Volunteers are ready to return, donors are ready to donate, and patrons are more than ready to patronize. With this formula and renewed spirit, the Village Thrift Shop will continue to support other Estes Park non-profits.
