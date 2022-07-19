Park-n-Walk program expanded to include alternative transportation

In response to downtown employee feedback, the Town has expanded its Park-n-Walk Incentive Program to include a registration option for those using alternative forms of transportation to get downtown this summer. Such alternatives include human- or electric-powered micromobility devices (e.g., e-bike, e-scooter), carpooling, and electric vehicles.
Registration details for the expanded Park-n-Walk Incentive Program for alternative transportation modes can be found at bit.ly/3aHno3L directly and via www.estes.org/parking. Registration details for the basic Park-n-Walk Incentive Program can be found at bit.ly/3PJnY0w and www.estes.org/parking. Those using a variety of transportation modes (e.g., drive and park one day, ride a bike the next) are eligible to register for both the expanded and basic programs.
Each month this summer—June through October—the Town will randomly draw a winning name from all program registrants. Monthly winners will be contacted regarding where to pick up their prize pack, which will feature items purchased from downtown businesses. At the end of the summer, a Grand Prize winner will be drawn.
The purpose of the Park-n-Walk Incentive Program is to reduce demand on the Town’s limited downtown public parking during the busy summer months. The Town will also be tracking the environmental benefit of the complementary human and electric-powered Park-n-Walk Incentive Program offering.
For more information visit www.estes.org/parking. Questions about the expanded and basic programs can be directed to the Town’s Parking and Transit Division at vsolesbee@estes.org or 970-577-3957.
