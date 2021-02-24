“Make no little plans; they have no magic... Make big plans; aim high in scope and work. ”
–Daniel Burnham, America’s First Master City Planner, 1910.
Comprehensive planning is at the core of everything the Town does regarding land use in Estes Park. The Comprehensive Plan is intended to present a vision of the future of our community, guiding land-use decisions to achieve that vision, and to lay the foundation for the Estes Park Development Code. The comprehensive planning process also serves an important role in balancing competing private demands on land through the creation of rational development rules aimed at ensuring the greatest benefit to all stakeholders in Estes Park.
The Town’s current Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 1996. A lot has changed since then:
• Rocky Mountain National Park visitation has increased by 1.7 million people per year (2019 visitation) ;
• Economic activity has increased dramatically. General Fund sales tax revenue, a useful if incomplete proxy, has increased by $7.5 million (excluding the 1A tax).
• Vacation-rentals-by-owner have become a significant presence in residential neighborhoods and in the accommodations industry.
• Housing costs have grown astronomically, while housing stock has not kept pace, presenting a significant challenge for our workforce.
• Natural hazards and global environmental changes in recent years have shown us that we need to be resilient if we are to thrive.
These are just a few of the many changes that have impacted Estes Park in the years since our last comprehensive plan was adopted. In order to ensure that we adapt to these changes and rise as a community to meet the opportunities and challenges that they present, an update to our community vision document is needed. That is the aim of the process on which we now embark.
A comprehensive plan is only as good as the public engagement upon which it is built. Gathering meaningful, quality, and representative feedback on the future of Estes Park is a central goal in our comprehensive planning process. In order to accomplish this, The Town intends to employ a wide range of engagement options, from more traditional in-person discussions with pandemic safety in mind to new and innovative virtual participation methods. The intent is dialogue, not just one-way input. Involvement will be sought with all stakeholders, including residents of unincorporated Estes Valley.
We recognize that the incorporated community of Estes Park does not float alone in a vacuum; our neighbors matter. Larimer County is a partner with the Town in the planning process. The County will be analyzing information and seeking stakeholder engagement via many of the same methods – sometimes in the same meetings or forums – alongside Town staff and consultants. The County’s aim at this time is to have the Plan ready for adoption by County officials in late 2022, in sync with Town adoption.
The Town is currently at the beginning of the Comprehensive Plan development process. A request for proposal seeking qualified planning consultants to assist us with the development of this plan has been issued, with responses due Thursday, February 25. The Town Board will vote on consultant selection at one of the Town Board meetings in April, with the consultant kicking off work shortly thereafter. One of the first orders of business will be to come to agreement on a detailed project schedule, including a schedule for public engagement. Our goal is to have a new Plan ready for adoption by the end of 2022. A complete Development Code rewrite process to actualize and implement the new Plan will follow in 2023-24.
If you care about Estes Park, you need to be engaged in the comprehensive planning process. Please stay tuned to estes.org/comprehensiveplan for more information and engagement opportunities in the coming months. Watch for regular public information on upcoming Planning opportunities, including meetings and other avenues for discussion. Your voice counts!
