By: Community Development Director Randy Hunt
In August 2021, the Estes Park Planning Commission unanimously recommended an amendment to the Estes Park Development Code that would allow taller building in the downtown area, provided that certain design criteria are met. Now this amendment moves to the Town Board of Trustees for their review and decision, including a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 28. We need to hear from you on this issue!
The proposed amendment would increase the maximum building height in the Downtown Commercial Zoning District from the current 30 feet to 42 feet. This number was chosen to allow for three full stories above grade for mixed-use or commercial buildings; a purely residential building could be four stories with careful design. The amendment requires that any building over 30 feet tall include the following design details:
· The topmost story would have to be “stepped back” from the lower walls of the building by at least eight feet on any side facing a right-of-way or public property;
· Blank walls cannot be larger than 10 feet by 15 feet;
· Building walls must include any two of a list of design features, such as windows, doors, trim, change in roofline, or several other choices.
The amendment is recommended for several reasons:
· Encouraging residential redevelopment on upper floors, or even all-residential buildings in some locations downtown;
· Allowing more commercial space to enhance economic options for owners and proprietors;
· Making downtown more resilient for our inevitable natural hazards, such as floods (much of downtown is in the newly revised floodplain maps) and fires (many downtown buildings currently are wood-frame construction.)
The Town Board public hearing will offer the public the opportunity to speak and be heard on this issue. The meeting begins at 7 p. m. Sept. 28, and participation is encouraged online (Zoom) as well as in person in the Town Board Room, Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. More information is available at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings. Members of the public are encouraged to submit specific comments on the amendment using the public comment form at dms.estes.org/forms/
TownBoardPublicComment (also linked at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings) for Town Board consideration.
