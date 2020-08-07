Aspen And Masked Elk Tshirts Benefit Nonprofits

A couple months ago, the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center introduced two different t-shirts to benefit the nonprofit community. The masked elk shirt is created by local artist and brewery owner, Wade Johnston. The aspen shirt grows out of the EPRNC’s reference to our whole community as a forest of philanthropy: we share the same roots, we grow together.
The first round of 100 elk shirts sold out quickly. Another round was ordered to offer more colors and styles. Roughly 30% of all shirts sold have been boxed up for shipping. We are so grateful to friends, family, and fans across the county for supporting local nonprofits.
T-shirt sales, grants, individual donations, and seed money from Village Thrift Store all combine to allow the Nonprofit Resource Center to say YES to the needs of our local community. The Nonprofit Relief Fund assures basic needs are met and essential services remain consistent now and beyond COVID. The Nonprofit Relief Fund is disbursed within Estes Park only and has granted over $41k to local nonprofits so far. We are indeed better together.
Please jump online to support this nonprofit fundraiser and look great doing it. The elk shirts and aspen Tree shirts celebrating the nonprofit community are available online at
EPNonprofit. square. site. EPNRC will be selling shirts at Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co., 531 S. Saint Vrain, from 3-6 p.m. this Saturday, August 8.
