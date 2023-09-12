Friends....ten years ago the Great Flood of 2013 swept through Larimer and Boulder Counties, killing people and destroying homes, businesses, roadways and infrastructure. The cost of the 100-year flood was in the billions. Here is the column I wrote at the time.
Patrick woke us at 11:30 WEDNESDAY night. “The garage is flooding.” And so it began.
It had rained that morning, so I deferred my run until late in the afternoon, when Irish clouds hung low on the mountains; going around the lake was like walking on the Cliffs of Moher, with droplets gently tapping my face. Wisps of mizzle curled down the folds of Lumpy Ridge; mist spilled over the top of Mount Olympus; Prospect Mountain was enshrouded in puffy grey fog. Four Korean tourists asked me to take their picture as they enjoyed an innocent walk around Lake Estes. Little did we know…
Lizzie and I raced to where Patrick’s room was now threatened by water pouring from the sky and gushing down the slope behind the garage. We grabbed brooms and swept vainly at the flowing deluge. For hours, like Sisyphus pushing his rock, the three of us toiled ineffectually: too much water had been unleashed and we couldn’t keep up with the volume. We dug a diversion ditch behind the garage. We dug deep holes for bailing buckets on the slope side. They filled almost as fast as we emptied. Robotically, we kept sweeping and bailing. The rain persisted, endlessly, implacably. There was nothing but rain, full buckets, sweeping brooms, shovels, more rain, wet clothes, blisters, soggy shoes, more buckets, darkness, occasional five-minute breaks, more rain, sweeping, buckets, fatigue, hunger, and no end to time. Dawn finally came, grey and cold.
THURSDAY was a blur. We were groggy from lack of sleep; the downpour continued. Lizzie and Patrick went out for sandbags. We lost phone capability. On 9NEWS we learned the magnitude of the “Biblical” downpour: Highways 34 and 36 out of commission; Glen Haven a loss; Lyons shattered; Longmont sundered; Boulder inundated. Trail Ridge Road the only way out of town? It was hard to absorb.
We kept bailing as the day lengthened and the rain refused to wane. Lizzie devised a nightwatch: two-hour individual shifts. Pat’s girlfriend Andi joined us, and we four worked late into the night as a team. Sleep, bail, dig, sweep, bail, dig, take a short break, sweep, bail, dig. Lizzie took the midnight shift and I slept till 4:00 a.m. The rain had abated by then, and bailing was now manageable. The worst was past.
Doug Frisbie and Eileen Flaherty came over FRIDAY morning for our sporadic internet access, as they had no way of communicating with their daughters. We built a fire and spent much of the day watching TV and alerting friends across the country that we were safe. Shelley Chew came by to borrow sandbags (none were left at the stores) and send e-mails and texts to loved ones.
Patrick and I drove out to look at the damage. The golf course was under water. Brown sludge and detritus clogged streets. Thick debris choked Lake Estes on the south side of the causeway. Wapiti Meadow was a lake. Fish Creek road was sloughing off chunks as a torrent undercut the roadway. We were reminded that “the mountains don’t care;” they sit, implacable and solid, battered indifferent veterans, witness to centuries of dynamic elements, seemingly heedless of hot, cold, wet or dry weather.
In the afternoon Everett Bowles and Josh Brown come by. They had been out looking for trouble, which they found on Peak View Drive, where Everett designed a temporary diversion dam to keep homes from flooding more. They were beaming with pride at having been helpful to others.
We go to Doug and Eileen’s for dinner. Despite an excellent meal, our usual animated conversation is muted, eroded by fatigue and the immensity of what Estes is enduring.
There is still no mail or phone service on SATURDAY. We text friends and watch more grim reports on television. Over 500 people are unaccounted for in Boulder and Larimer counties. We drive out again to survey damage, and see: a woman, face drawn and grimacing, stolidly carrying belongings from her home to a pickup truck; soaked carpets piled on sidewalks outside for trash collection; neighbors with shovels chatting across backyard fences, pausing as they dig diversion trenches; sump pumps draining basements and yards; intermittent choppers; pickup trucks with bales of hay, wheelbarrows and shovels; everywhere we hear the sound of gurgling water streaming downhill to the already glutted lake.
At Safeway we encounter the omnipresent Walt Hester, taking notes and shooting pictures. Inside there is no bread and slow lines at the pharmacy; power drinks and water are on display; cereal boxes are disappearing and milk is vanishing fast; a few melons, decimated juice shelves, meats (chicken and beef) going quickly; long lines and full carts at checkout. A clerk tells me a truck will come daily now, and they are working hard to keep up with panic shopping.
I step outside and sit on the curb, eyes closed, to take a moment in the sun. A noise next to me sounds like sobbing, and there is a woman in tears, shaking, pushed beyond her limits. “Can I help?” “I just can’t take it any more,” she says. We talk. Her husband works in Longmont. Her office in Estes is flooded. She doesn’t deserve this.
The merchants and workers in town; what will they do? How will they survive? Route 34 gone for a year or more? Route 36 inoperative for at least six months? Nobody knows. The town meeting on SUNDAY may provide some answers.
We wake to restored telephone service and a queue of voicemails from friends across the country. Walking to the Town Meeting I see Amy Hamrick, alone, in waders, slowly shifting sandbags outside Kind Coffee. It hurts my heart. Other merchants along Elkhorn Avenue are similarly engaged as I trek towards the Municipal Building. Their grit moves me.
An overflow crowd fills the auditorium and spills out to the atrium. Again, I hear bits of conversations. “You open?” one restaurateur ask another. “We opened this morning. Limited menu.” People confer about water in their houses and compare notes.
The town meeting begins: Mayor Bill Pinkham, town administrator Frank Lancaster and essential services are there: local police, county sheriff, the schools, NPS, sanitation, etc. All deliver consistent messages: We are in this together. We must stand together. People need to help each other. Heed warnings about not crossing roads. Beware of water—you don’t know what’s underneath.
Announcements are made: A meeting for evacuees at 1:00 p.m. today at Mountain View Bible Fellowship Church…. Hwy 7 is compromised and unpredictable; emergencies only… A “no flush/boil water” mandate is in effect for upper Fish Creek…. Dumpsters will be placed around town for household trash…. Mail is over in Grand Lake; use blue boxes for outgoing…. No FedEx or UPS….. Free shuttle service to DIA leaving at 2:00 p.m. today…. Winterize now. FEMA is coming, but they will leave, and winter is long… 911 works, mostly. Don’t call dispatch unless it’s important…
After the meeting Lizzie takes two Chinese girls who work with her at Ponderosa Lodge to sign up for the free shuttle to DIA. She then helps them get their final paychecks and transports bicycles for them. Like so many in Estes, she’s a good Samaritan, finding a need and filling it.
Charlie Dickey organizes a downtown Community Watch, beginning MONDAY morning. I take the 9:00 a.m. shift and walk slowly down the emptiness of Elkhorn. Paula Steig is at Macdonald Book Shop, where a green placard adorns the door. Karen and Todd Jirsa are in front of Village Goldsmith, shoveling out mud. It is oddly silent, and in every direction I see sandbags, mud and closed shops, each with a green, yellow or red placard. Few people are out. The sadness of it aches.
Elkhorn Avenue is a maze of traffic cones, road barriers, straw bales and police tape. Blinking lights and beep-beep backup blasts of bobcats punctuate the eerie stillness as town road crews use shovels, brooms, elbow grease, front-end loaders and dump trucks to scrape up and remove the caked mudsilt. The National Park Service hotshot fire crew is attacking Riverwalk Plaza and the parking lot by Casa Grande with shovels. Their speed and indomitable energy generate hope as merchants resolutely continue the cleanup.
Frank Lancaster is once again calm, poised, reassuring, professional and avuncular at the town meeting; he induces trust, as do all members of the emergency response team. Store manager Eddie Martinez reports that Safeway trucks are coming over Trail Ridge Road with supplies: food, gasoline and drugs. I blink. Tractor-trailers over Trail Ridge?
The overflow crowd is again polite, attentive, cooperative, tired. Each speaker is applauded. Mayor Bill Pinkham, who stood through Sunday’s meeting, now sits exhausted; I can only imagine how hard he has worked during the past 96 hours, and on how few hours of sleep he is functioning. And how many other first responders share the same status?
It took the Red Cross representative five hours (normally one suffices) to drive from Fort Collins to Estes Park. He commends citizens and town administration alike for the spirit and competence with which all have responded to this critical situation.
What we did for ourselves and for others during the past week is what you do when you live in a small town. As Frank Lancaster said, “We are all in this together.” Estes will rise again, as it has in the past. We face a hard winter, but spring, renewed hope and rebirth are as ineluctable as the reappearance of Rocky Mountain Bluebirds. Tourists will return to an even stronger Estes Park. There are not enough ways to thank the town and the people who live here, the people who did not quit, who answered this trial and were not found wanting.
Estes Park. Mountain strong.
Colorado tough.
Reader response welcome: ftm7522@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.