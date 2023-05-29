EPMS Club Wins Cash Prize and Recognition For Environmental Work

Congratulations are in order for the Estes Park Middle School Environmental Resilience Team for taking 1st place in the statewide Earth Force RISE (Resilience. Innovation. Sustainability. Environment.) Challenge sponsored by FEMA and the Association of State Floodplain Managers Foundation. The middle school team includes Eva Carosello, Talisa Rushing, Zia Velani, Eric Vega, Lela Fortini, Maya Brandewie, Amelia Watry, Carsyn Zehr and Quinn Battin. 6th grade science teacher, Ravi Davis, sponsors the team.
The students were tasked with creating a proposal to promote community resilience against natural hazards. Their project “WUI Codes and Unhealthy Wetlands” focused on advocating for change at the state level to support senate bill 23-166, the Creation of a Wildfire Resilience Code Board, which outlines Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) codes. This April, the students traveled to our state’s Capitol to meet with Senator Cutter to show their support for the passing of this bill. They also had the opportunity to meet Governor Polis in person. More recently, the students presented their work to Estes Park community members at an Earth Day event as well as had the opportunity to present their proposal at a town board meeting.
The team collaborated with the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition to assist with their wetland restoration project along Fish Creek as well as help with restoration efforts in Rocky Mountain National Park. As for the team’s future plans, they are hoping to build upon their environmental awareness and continue collaborative efforts with our community partners.
None of this work would be possible without the support of local community members who provided guidance and encouragement throughout this project. The team would like to especially thank Chief Wolf of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition, and Koren Nydick with Rocky Mountain National Park.
