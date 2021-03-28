By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the killdeer. With the first day of spring now behind us, the summer birds should start to be seen around Estes Valley. One of the early birds to arrive is the killdeer. Here are five interesting facts about the largest “ringed” plover.
1. Killdeer, a member of the plover family of birds, are very common and can be found throughout the U. S., although killdeer in northern and higher elevation regions of the country, like Estes Valley, do migrate south.
2. These birds are named for its shrill kill-deee call.
3. Killdeer have a unique method for protecting their eggs and young. If a predator or threat approaches, one of the adults will perform a “broken-wing” act by dragging one of its wings as it walks away from the nest or young. The tactic makes intruders or threats think the bird is struggling so they turn their attention to the adult rather than the nest or babies.
4. A group of killdeers are known as a “season” of killdeers.
5. Killdeer can be differentiated from other plovers by their two thick black bands across upper breast.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram:@dawnwilsonphoto.
