There’s always something more to learn. I figured this out early on in my life. Throughout, when I happened to forget, new developments and evolving environments would remind me that I didn’t know everything and I’d better start learning again.
During my career as an audiologist, I regularly attended formal conferences and took courses. I did so to earn the continuing education credits necessary for keeping my license current. Further, while at the conferences and in courses I interacted informally with other audiologists. The knowledge I gained from the formal and informal aspects of the events I attended made me a better audiologist and ultimately benefited my patients.
In the role as mayor of Estes Park, I am not responsible for installing or repairing broadband, running or repairing snowplows, preparing financials, planting flowers around town, building roundabouts and so on. I am, however, responsible for listening to the townspeople, considering policies that benefit them by responding to new developments and evolving environments, and enabling staff to use their professional skills to bring those policies to fruition in ways that benefit the common good. Meeting my mayoral responsibilities necessitates that I learn, learn often and learn lots.
Seeking to do so, I often draw on the services provided by the Colorado Municipal League. Representing 270 cities and towns in Colorado, CML is an invaluable resource to me. Its annual conference is one way that I benefit from the Town’s membership in CML. This year, the conference, held in Aurora, runs from June 25 through June 29. Trustees Cindy Younglund and Kirby Hazelton and I are representing the Town. Our shared goal is finding governmental gems that, if implemented here, might benefit our townspeople. Our search for such gems begins at the conference kick-off, entitled: Attitude Changes Everything. It then continues at selected sessions. My selected sessions include: Gas v. Electric—taking the hot air out of the home electrification debate, Legislative Update highlighting the 2023 Colorado General Assembly with special focus on new legislation that may require immediate action by municipalities, Financing Development with TIF—a discussion looking development and re-development to maintain housing, jobs and quality of life, and Innovative Solutions for Affordable Homeownership with Habitat for Humanity among several other classes. Throughout the conference, I’ll continue searching for gems by interacting with mayors and trustees of communities that are similar to Estes Park. I eagerly anticipate their comments about specific sessions and experiences with topic areas.
I am delighted to be attending the conference with Cindy and Kirby. Undoubtedly, we will learn lots. Certainly, the townspeople of Estes Park will benefit from our learnings. Hopefully, we’ll find a couple of governmental gems. Stand ready to polish them.
