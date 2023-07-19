Help Protect Downtown Cow Elk By Doing The Right Things

There has recently been a cow elk exhibiting high habituation to humans and frequenting downtown Estes Park. There has also been multiple reports of it walking into stores.
If you encounter this elk (or any wildlife in general) please give it ample space for both the animal’s safety as well as yours.
If you are a business owner in the downtown area we strongly recommend keeping shop doors closed to protect the elk from injury as well as the safety of your patrons.
Even though this elk appears habituated around people it is still a WILD elk and it’s behavior can be unpredictable. Do not attempt to pet or feed the elk. If you see someone petting or feeding big game animals please report the violation to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and/or the Estes Park Police Department so a CPW wildlife officer can respond appropriately.
