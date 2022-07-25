Estes Park Village Band To Present Final Summer Concert

The Estes Park Village Band will perform its final summer concert on Wednesday, August 3. The free concert will begin at 7:00 pm in Performance Park on west Elkhorn Ave. The concert will feature a world premier commission for the Village Band, as well as a mixture of marches and lighter selections in a “Pops Concert” format for the band.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the outdoor concert. The concert will be performed, rain or shine.
This is the band’s 40th year of performing for the Estes Park community and its visitors. Sharing the conducting duties for Wednesday’s program will be Melinda Workman, Jeff Klintberg and Chuck Varilek.
The audience will hear marches including “Colonel Bogey” by Kenneth Alford and “Combination March” by Scott Joplin, arranged by Dr. James Mack, a summer visitor and musician who performs with the Village Band. The band will also perform Estes Park resident Jerry Brubaker’s march, “Wings And Shield,” dedicated to the men and women who perform Air-Sea Search and Rescue in the United States Coast Guard.
Movie themes include a medley of music from “Dances With Wolves” and “Encanto.”
Other lighter selections for band include “A Symphony Of Sit-Coms,” revisiting television shows from the 1960’s; a medley of Dixieland music, “Dixieland Bash;” and a medley of music from “Queen” including “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Dennis Edwards, a member of the Village Band horn section, will be featured as alphorn soloist accompanied by the Village Band as he performs “Romantic Alphorn” by Lothar Pelz. Edwards taught high school physics in Germany, also playing in his town band and the Hofgassler Alphorn Ensemble. The alphorn is constructed entirely of wood, even the mouthpiece, and was hand-crafted near the Black Forest region of southwest Germany.
“Dream Lake” will have its world premiere performance at this concert. The piece was commissioned by the Village Band in memory of band members who have passed away recently, most notably trumpeter Loren Johnson, clarinetist Jenna O. Williams and trumpeter Al Velthoen. Composer Stephen Lias was a Composer In Residence in Rocky Mountain National Park. “Dream Lake” is adapted from “Lakes” in his “Timberline Sonata.”
The Estes Park Village Band is a community band made up of musicians from the Estes Park area as well as from surrounding communities. New members are always welcome to perform with the band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings, starting at 7:30 pm in the Estes Park High School bandroom. The band will be on a short hiatus until November.
For more information contact Chuck Varilek at 970-227-8704.
