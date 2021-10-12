October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Estes Valley Crisis Advocates is here to serve the community for not only domestic violence, but any other crisis you may be experiencing (death, fire, sexual assault, etc.). Here are a few alarming statistics to share regarding domestic violence:
• On a typical day domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive over 19,000 calls
• In the US. More than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually. [repeated instances per victim]
• 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experience sexual violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime
• Approximately 1 in 5 female and 1 in 20 male victims need medical care
• 1 in 5 female victims and 1 in 9 male victims need legal services
• From 2016 through 2018 the number of intimate partner violence victimizations in the US increased 42%
(Source: National Coalition Against Domestic Violence)
This is also the month where we have our annual fundraiser. We would like to thank the many businesses and individuals in town that have contributed with a pledge or donation to our organization. If you have not yet donated please consider us. All donations are tax deductible.
Estes Valley Crisis Advocates is a confidential organization and we are available 24/7 with trained advocates to listen to you or guide you to appropriate resources for any difficulties you may be having. We are available by phone, Skype, Facebook Messenger or email. 970-577-9781, info@crisisadvoacates.org, www.crisis advocates.org. EVCA is a 501- C-3 non-profit organization.
