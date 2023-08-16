Part 1 - Reviewing the Town’s work over the past decade
In 2014, Estes Park voters approved a 1% sales tax to fund streets, trails, the construction of a community center, and emergency communications. Voters approved this sales tax, known as Ballot Issue 1A, for a period of 10 years, sunsetting at the end of June 2024. As this taxing timeline ends, I want to reflect on the benefits the measure has delivered to our community. I also want to share what could be next -- because you have told us there is more work to be done.
When voters approved the 1% sales tax, they ensured that the millions of visitors that enjoy our town could share in the cost of the work we need to do to keep Estes Park a great place to live, work, and visit. In fact, estimates developed by Visit Estes Park indicate that as much as 83.5% of local sales tax is generated by visitors to Estes Park. Using sales tax to fund important town projects allows us to keep our portion of property taxes very low. In 2022, the 1% sales tax generated approximately $4.2 million to fund streets, trails, construction of the community center, and emergency communications.
How have we been spending the 1A revenue that expires in 2024?
Streets
60% of 1A revenues are used to fund the construction, repair, replacement, expansion, rehabilitation, and renovation of existing Town-managed streets:
11.4 miles - overlaid
136 locations patched
37.8 miles - chip-sealed
78.5 miles crack-sealed
All told, approximately 88% of Town roadway segments have been crack-sealed, chip-sealed, patched, or overlaid through the 1A program. This is in addition to 8,854 potholes patched with the spray pothole patcher machine purchased and operated with 1A funds. The Town road system’s quality score increased from 65 out of 100 in 2015 to 79 today thanks to work funded through 1A.
Community Center
25% of 1A revenue is remitted to the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District to support the construction costs of the Estes Valley Community Center. This facility opened on March 3, 2018, and is a vibrant hub for community activities and enrichment.
Trails and Emergency Response
Trails expansion (12.5%) and emergency response (2.5%) round out the allocation of the 1A revenues and funded the construction and expansion of public trails within the Estes Valley and emergency communication radios used by the Police and Public Works departments. This fraction of the sales tax provided approximately $3.6 million in new revenue since 2014, which staff has leveraged to bring in an additional $6.3M in grant funds to expand the Town's trail system by over 4 miles along Fall River Road, Fish Hatchery Road, Dry Gulch Road, U.S. 34, MacGregor Avenue, Brodie Avenue/Safe Routes to School, 4th Street, and Graves Avenue.
Looking forward – what a renewed 1% sales tax could look like
1A has made a tremendous difference in our community. The condition of our roads is better, we have new trails and a new Community Center, and our emergency communications radios are up to date. That said, there is still work to be done.
Through the Strategic Planning process, the Town Board determined that it was necessary to reevaluate the needs of our community as we approach the end of the 1A sales tax. Using community feedback from the biennial community survey, the Comprehensive Plan process, and the 2019 Stormwater Master Plan process, Town staff have developed a preliminary 1% renewal package for your feedback. Stay tuned for the next article, later this week, where I will provide an overview of the preliminary package and opportunities for feedback.
