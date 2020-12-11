At the Estes Park Town Board meeting this week, Mayor Wendy Koenig and Town Board members recognized Cowboy Brad Fitch for all he has done for our community. The proclamation read as follows:
WHEREAS, Bradley Fitch Smith, aka, “Cowboy Brad Fitch,” a native of Estes Park; earned his degree at the University of Colorado Boulder, served as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Coast Guard, and has worked at numerous local entities including the YMCA of the Rockies and Rocky Mountain National Park; and
WHEREAS, since 1976, Brad Fitch has entertained Estes Park residents, visitors, and U.S Presidents as a guitarist, vocalist and composer, specializing in cowboy tunes and the songs of John Denver, for which he is best known; Brad Fitch has recorded 23 albums, and was commissioned to write and perform the official song for the Rocky Mountain National Park Centennial in 2015; and
WHEREAS, Brad Fitch repeatedly plays 300 concerts annually, many for non-profit community charities, and has been recognized for his musical achievements including being awarded “Cowboy Entertainer of the Year,” named Estes Park’s “Most Interesting Person” of 2020, and the Outstanding Community Service award in 2006 by the Estes Park Sunrise Rotary; and
WHEREAS, Brad Fitch has continued his musical legacy as a founding member of Estes Park’s “The Elktones,” “Fitch and Chips,”and “Siblings Rivalry” with his sister, brother and nephew; and every year participates in the “Catch the Glow” parade and each summer, performs “Cowboy Sing Along” on Sunday and Monday evenings at Bond Park for vacationers and residents alike, and is considered a “Living Legend” in Estes Park for all that he does for the Town.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Mayor and the Trustees of the Town of Estes Park do hereby recognize, Brad Fitch.
And do herby find it an honor and distinct pleasure to present this Proclamation in recognition of his many contributions and the joy he has brought to the Town of Estes Park.
