Earlier this month, the Polar Express made a two-night visit to our little mountain village. On December 2 and December 3, the Estes Valley Library hosted its annual storytellings of The Polar Express. Dozens of excited children and their guardians, many dressed in pajamas and other festive outfits, arrived at the Library for a magical, after-hours evening. Cheerful elves from the Estes Park Newcomers Club welcomed all and helped kids write letters to the North Pole.
Master narrators Kurtis Kelly and Andrés Baron Lopez started the event by reading the book aloud in English and in Spanish. Children and adults alike were captivated by the famous story of a boy who hops on a special train on Christmas Eve.
After the story was over, conductor Kent Smith announced, “All aboard!” Tickets were punched and folks were ushered onto a beautifully decorated trolley, provided and driven by Nick Cassatt with Estes Park Trolleys. The tour traveled along Elkhorn, and riders enjoyed viewing the downtown holiday lights and singing holiday carols. (Special thanks to Nancy Bell for leading Friday’s sing-a-long!) The trolley ride culminated with a sighting of Santa and Mrs. Claus at their “We Believe Inn” near Town Hall.
Upon arriving back at the library, everyone was invited to enjoy hot chocolate and decorate their own sugar cookies. Santa and Mrs. Claus even welcomed folks to the Inn for photos and holiday wishes. Children left with a book of their choice and their very own Polar Express bell to commemorate the evening.
Many thanks go to all who volunteered their time and festive spirit to this much-loved annual event. The Polar Express celebration and giveaway books and bells were made possible by generous donors to the Estes Park Library Friends and Foundation, which supports the library all year long.
Happy holidays from all of us at the Estes Valley Library. “The bell still rings for all who truly believe…”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.