Keeping nature’s events in proper perspective can, at times be problematic. The spring snowstorm of the past week was one of the problematic times. While the media hype surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires of the past year, matched the actualities of each event, the hype for the storm (aka #Snowmageddon2021 and #Snowpocalypse) came up several feet short of reality.
Amidst the hyped up predictions for a 91-inches snowfall, had I not been aware of the Town’s Public Works Department, with a stellar record of keeping streets snow free and open to traffic, I could have easily become anxious and fearful about the fate of Estes.
Further, it helped knowing that operations manager Kevin McEachern and team—12 snow fighters, one mechanic, two back-up drivers, and administration support—were eager, and up for the challenge. The town’s snow fighter team is the result of collaboratively bringing together employees from the Town’s Public Works divisions of Parks, Streets, Fleet, and Water, Light, Communication and Events departments.
What I couldn’t know then, but do know now, is that on Sunday, during the thick of the storm, while the townspeople and I nestled away in our warm houses, snow fighters began battling the storm at 3:00 a.m. Working 12-hours shifts, they spent 275 man hours quelling the storm on Sunday. Then, on Monday, at 3:00 a.m. set out to do it again.
Several weapons of choice were at the snow fighters’ disposal include five large single axle snow plows, two F-550 snow plows, one 1-ton pickup snow plow, one wheel loader with plow, and three skid steers.
Throughout the recent operation, at any given time nine plows were clearing streets with three skid steers clearing sidewalks and trails. Each street was plowed and sanded, with approximately 100 yards of salt/sand material dispersed. Snow fighters would revisit streets often to keep intersections clear of snow and edges wide and clean. Given the amount of snowfall during the storm, a driver could have up to a ton of snow in front of their plow blade at any given time.
Although clean-up work awaits, there’s no time like the present to thank the intrepid snow fighters for the impressive snow removal work they did on behalf of the people who live here. They are a wonderful example of the common good in action and a tribute to the government the townspeople created and support.
In addition, a heartfelt thanks are due all who stepped up to clean driveways, dug out cars and cleared the walkways of others. And to the Red Cross for being available, Dollar General for offering to provide support for the snow fighters, meals-on-wheels drivers for delivering food, private snow removers, and countless others. Who through their many self-less acts, yet again reveal Estes Park to be a community of caring people and a wonderful place to live and work.
As the snow melts, and Easter approaches I’ll be looking for Pascal Flowers that herald the arrival of spring. Whenever I find one, I plan to pause, acknowledge the immense power and beauty of nature, then say a prayer of thanks for the many people who keep us safe. Doing so, I’ll strive to have hype and reality match. Please consider doing the same..
