The Estes Park Village Band, The Jazz Big Band and Longs Peak Reunion are combining forces to honor former Longs Peak Ranger Jim Detterline, who died in 2016.
"Jim was truly a Renaissance man" said Mike Caldwell of Estes Park. The groups created a GoFundMe page in Jim's name to create a memorial plaque to be placed in Estes. The amount of donations will determine the size of the plaque. If anyone would like to contribute, please visit GoFundMe and enter Jim Detterline to get started.
In addition, there is a live silent auction, ending August 20th, 2023 of a commemorative flag that Dr. Detterline carried to the summit of Longs Peak when he broke the world record of Longs Peak summit climbs. The flag is signed by Detterline. Interested bidders can visit longspeakreunion.com to bid.
All proceeds from that auction will go towards the memorial also. Don't forget to attend Longs Peak Reunion 2023 to be held August 18th to the 20th in Estes Park. This years presentation will include a 150th Anniversary program honoring Isabella Birds 1873 climb to the summit of Longs.
