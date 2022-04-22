What does the Town Board of Estes Park do? During my first two years as mayor, this question, or some variant of it, has been the one that the townspeople ask me more than any other. I’m using this space to answer that question yet again.
In general, the Town Board is a policy making board. It makes policy and renders legislative and quasi- judicial decisions. Resolutions and ordinances are legislative matters and land-use and liquor licensing decisions are quasi-judicial. The board sets governance and administrative policies including the adoption and amendment of codes. Such responsibilities include reviewing and updating policies, monitoring governance, and planning for activities of the Town such as parking, stormwater mitigation, special events complex, museum and so on. For example, this includes setting power, water and parking rates.
The board’s fiduciary responsibilities are cyclic. Every June and July, the board receives, considers and approves an annual audit of the Town’s fiscal affairs and formally adopts a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). Each October, the board holds study sessions during which its members consider budgets brought forward by staff. And during a regular meeting, members vote whether to adopt a Strategic Plan for the fiscal year starting the following January. During November, board members consider and adopt a budget for the following year. In December, they take up a five-year capital improvement plan. And in February they review and approve rollovers for projects not yet completed by the end of the previous fiscal year.
On-going, throughout the year, the board considers amendments to the budget, opportunities for grants, expenditures exceeding $100,000 and award of contracts for projects. It also authorizes issuance of bonds and certificates of participation for major projects. It also approves appointments to specific boards and commissions such as the Planning Commission, Board of Appeals, Parks Advisory Board, Transportation Board, Audit Committee, Community Family Advisory Board, and so on that make recommendations to the Town Board. The board reviews appointments to outside Boards and Commissions that do not provide recommendations to it such as the Estes Park Housing Authority, Economic Development Corporation, Western Heritage, Estes Valley Library and Visit Estes Park.
The board’s quasi-judicial functions include being the local licensing authority for liquor sales and reviewer of recommendations from the Estes Park Planning commission for land use approvals.
Lastly, the board sets dates, appoints a designated election official for all elections of the Town and approves questions for inclusion on ballots pertaining to taxes, selling of town property, and so on.
On April 26th, recently elected trustees will take an oath of office that officially assigns each with responsibility for the duties described above. Later that day, they will join other trustees to approve
their respective appointments to assorted committee, board and liaison assignments. After which they’ll approve the appointments of officers for the Town— attorney, clerk, municipal judge and assistant municipal judge, town administrator, and treasurer. The officers support the work of board members. Together they contribute to the common good of the townspeople of Estes Park.
Any questions?
Note: Information source: Newly Elected Board Member-Year in Review information sheet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.