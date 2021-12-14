Thumbs up for Estes Park’s future (and the people who are shaping it)

On Saturday, December 4, Roger and I took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to climb Mount Olympus. The steep trek from a trailhead along highway 34 to the top of the mountain tested our legs and lungs. Up there, looking across the beautiful valley in which Estes Park nestles, my thoughts shifted from the challenge of the climb to the future of the town and the people who’ll help shape that future.
Those thoughts were with me on Tuesday, December 14 during the last meeting of the Town Board for 2021. Throughout, as I engaged with the trustees and staff of the Town I thought about the many ways their shared enthusiasm for serving the people of Estes Park fosters a remarkable atmosphere for enabling good things to happen here. That despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent wildfires, thanks to their efforts, Estes remains a popular destination with a bustling economy whose future is bright.
I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the trustees and staff to keep Estes’s future bright. In 2022 we’ll be considering a large number of policies and projects. They include: Art in Public Places, Comprehensive Plan, Downtown Estes Loop, Environmental Sustainability Task Force Recommendations, Facilities Master Plan (including Police Department and Town Hall facilities), Fish Hatchery Workforce Housing Development, Governing Policies Update, Short-Term Rental Nexus Study, Stormwater Utility, US36/Community Drive Roundabout, and the Thumb Open Space Management Plan.
Please look over the list and mark items you would like to participate in by voicing your opinions to the Town Board. We are here to serve the needs of our community.
Balancing the needs of our dynamic business and resident communities can be challenging. Hearing from a wide variety of interests lessen that challenge by ensuring the decisions the trustees and I make are representative of the common good. So, look at the issues we’ll be considering during the year ahead and let us know your thoughts.
I’ll be taking a brief hiatus from report outs until January 13, 2022. My sincere appreciation to editors Kris Hazelton at the Estes Park News and Wendy Rigby at the Estes Park Trail Gazette for providing me space each week to report out to you. Please know that I’ll still be available via email and telephone and for in- person office meetings.
Merry Christmas and a big thumbs up for the year ahead.
