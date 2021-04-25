By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the American avocet. American avocets do not call Estes Valley home, but you may see them in the spring as they migrate from warmer winter homes to nesting grounds in valleys across the Continental Divide. Avocets also nest in lower elevations of Colorado, such as lakes in Lakewood and reservoirs in Greeley.
1. American avocets are very territorial. To protect their nest and chicks, they will issue a series of call notes that gradually changes pitch. This makes it seem like the birds are approaching faster than they really are.
2. Avocets build their nests in depressions in sand or on mudflats. If the water level rises, they will raise the nest up with sticks, weeds, feathers, or other available material to keep the eggs above water.
3. American avocets are shorebirds that feed by thrusting their bill underwater and then swing it from side to side to stir up aquatic insects.
4. A female avocet can be distinguished from the male by looking at the bill. The female has a shorter but more upcurved bill than the male.
5. The summer breeding plumage of American avocets is a beautiful rust color on their heads and chests with black and white wing and body feathers. In winter, however, the rust fades to pale gray.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram:@dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.