Estes Valley Land Trust - We Are Passionate

By Melissa Strong, Member, Estes Valley Land Trust Board of Directors
This is the first article in an eight-part series that covers the Estes Valley Land Trust’s recently adopted Core Values. More information about the land trust’s Core Values can be found at www.evlandtrust.org.
I’ve been a member of the Estes Valley Land Trust Board of Directors for nearly two years and we recently developed a series of Core Values to help guide the organization in the future. The Core Value that resonates personally with me is: We are Passionate. The staff, Board of Directors and members are all extremely passionate about land conservation and that’s what drew me to the land trust.
To the land trust, preserving land is a labor of love because they are in awe of nature and inspired by the outdoors every day. This holds true for me too. Whether I’m climbing or supporting other rock climbers in the Park, or hiking with my dog on the Homer Rouse Trail, being outdoors excites me and gives me purpose.
My passion for nature is also expressed at Bird & Jim, a local restaurant I opened in 2017, where we focus on local, sustainable and healthy eating. Bird & Jim is named after Isabella Lucy Bird, a fearless explorer and the first white woman to stand atop Longs Peak, and Jim Nugent, her love interest. While remodeling the restaurant space, I had an electrical accident which lead to nine hand surgeries. For over a year, I was unable to do what I love most…rock climb. The restaurant and my passion for climbing and the outdoors kept me focused and helped me recover from the accident. And I’m climbing again.
The most recent example of the land trust’s passion for nature and land conservation is the Thumb Open Space. The land trust worked with the Town of Estes Park, the Access Fund and others to conserve the Thumb and Needle, on Prospect Mountain, and create a new public park. Soon, the Town will manage the Thumb Open Space to preserve wildlife habitat and provide hiking and climbing. The Thumb rock formation is a local icon and has been climbed for decades. I am so glad this portion of Prospect Mountain is conserved and the Thumb will remain accessible for climbing.
The Thumb Open Space is exactly the type of project that is born from a passion for land conservation. Each conservation project is different, but they all come from a deep love of nature and passion to conserve land for future generations. I’m so grateful to be part of the land trust’s inspiring work.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information can be found at evlandtrust.org.
