A renovation project is underway at UCHealth Timberline Medical Center to update the facility and create a more inviting and comfortable experience for patients and staff.
“We are excited to remodel the clinic where our providers have been caring for patients for over 20 years,” said Cindy Morgan, the manager of clinic operations at the medical center at 131 Stanley Ave, Suite 202. “And we are thrilled that we have planned this project carefully so we will remain open and caring for our patients during construction. We even were able to extend our weekend hours.”
The project will consist of three phases:
The first phase will double the waiting room, move the receptionists, build two ADA compliant bathrooms, and create a room for the clinical staff. During this phase, which is expected to continue through August, patients will still park where they normally do outside the clinic, and signs will direct them to a temporary main entrance to the facility on the right (east) side of the building.
The second phase will add two additional exam rooms, move the procedure room and lab. This part of the project is expected to happen from August through the end of December.
The third phase will focus on creating private offices for the providers and back office staff.
Along the way, we will be replacing the doors and windows, fixing roof leaks, replacing the ceiling tiles and ballasts, dealing with plumbing/electrical issues, new carpet and wall paint, etc.
Providers at the clinic will continue to see patients at the medical center as well as through virtual visits. Clinic hours are now 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Same-day appointments are available. For more information, call 970-470-8361.
