In a year marked by challenges and changes, Bright Christmas set out to make Christmas of 2020 as normal as possible for families in need in our community (our 36th year of helping families). A host of generous givers of time, money, gifts, and support exceeded our expectations once again. We are grateful for our long time donors, sponsors and community business partners, and extend a welcome and thank you to new folks who joined the “team” this year. The efforts of many made this Christmas program a most successful one. Sometimes numbers do tell a story…
This year…
• 125 families will have a Christmas made bright by our many partners and sponsors
• 313 children will smile a bit brighter on Christmas morning
• 242 new pairs of shoes or boots will be available for those who need them (Plum Creek Shoes)
• 3700 cans, bags, boxes, bottles, jars, etc., of food, paper goods and more as well as 55 gift cards were purchased from the Country Supermarket , and 75 gift cards were purchased from La Mexicana Market for the families
• 375 # of rice have been donated and distributed (Claire’s on the Park)
• 70 turkey breasts were donated by Crossroads and distributed
• 125 boxes of taffy were donated by Mark Igel at The Taffy Store
• 300 boxes of tissues were donated by Mama Rose’s for the families
• 267 rolls of TP came to us from Poppy’s, and they fed us pizzas as well!
• 10 boxes of wonderful gifts and clothing was donated to us by the Chrysallis Gift store
• Countless hours, supplies and a distribution location were given by our partners who, year after year, continue to show the character of the folks in Estes Park...Crossroads, 18 Hole Golf Course staff and facilities (Estes Valley Recreation & Park District), Estes Rent All, Waste Management, MedX, Ace Hardware, and Between Friends Consignment store
• Countless hours have been spent by our board members and covid-conscious group of volunteers shopping, wrapping, sorting, boxing food, carrying sponsor gifts in from cars, loading family gifts and food back into the family’s cars…all the while done with minimal contact!
• To the 14 local businesses that gave generous discounts to the shoppers for Bright Christmas gifts, thank you!
• To the many families, individuals, service clubs, businesses, churches and others who sponsored families by gift giving, we thank you for your generosity!
As we close out this year, we are grateful for the opportunity to care for our neighbors in need in such a special way. It does take a “village to make Christmas brighter” for so many! Happy New Year from all of us to you and yours!
Jean & Nancy - Bright Christmas of Estes Park
