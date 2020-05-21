The Town of Estes Park Visitor Services team is available to help prospective guests and local residents in the call center. While the Visitor Center remains closed to the public, Visitor Information Specialists are at work and ready to take your telephone calls every day. Call 970-577-9900 for help between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Destination- and business-related information requested of the team generally includes the status of local businesses and recreation opportunities, how public health orders are affecting the Town, and travel guidelines. Individual businesses are encouraged to contact the team to provide an operational update that can be shared with callers.
COVID-19 has had widespread effects on society and it can be difficult to navigate the resulting guidelines and orders. Visitor Services Manager Teri Salerno commented, "A few critical messages stand out in the information our team provides daily..."
We can't wait to welcome visitors back to Estes Park!
Our priority is to keep our treasured guests, fellow Coloradans, and our community safe. We are looking forward to our visitors' return. Under Colorado's current Safer at Home order, non-essential travel is still strongly discouraged through May 26. We do not yet know if further orders will discourage travel, so it's difficult to say what the coming months will bring. We are here to help keep you updated, and keep you dreaming about your time in Colorado!
In Estes Park, we care for each others' safety!
Keeping everyone healthy is our number one priority. Rest assured, your health and safety while you are visiting Estes Park is important to us. The Town, along with Larimer County, require face coverings while inside any Estes Park business, and also within the busy downtown corridor. We understand this is an inconvenience, but we hope you will take this simple step to help support our businesses, locals and guests. Bring your most festive masks to show off! And remember -- six feet of distance from others goes a long way in helping to protect ourselves and others.
We are adapting and innovating!
More and more Estes Park businesses are reopening. Many retail stores are welcoming shoppers while keeping distance, wearing masks and offering hand sanitizing stations. Many restaurants are providing take-out or curbside service for hungry patrons. While many events have been canceled, when the time is right and larger gatherings are allowed once again, events will come back according to the current COVID-19 orders in place. We know COVID-19 will be around for a while, so we're adapting to ensure we're ready to welcome guests back when we can.
We are all in this together!
Town staff, representatives of local businesses including the Estes Chamber of Commerce, Visit Estes Park and Estes Park EDC, nonprofits, Rocky Mountain National Park, and other stakeholder groups have formed the Estes Valley Resiliency Collaborative (EVRC) to work together to plan for the longer term recovery, resiliency, and sustainability of our local economy. In addition to thinking creatively and strategically about how we safely reopen and stay open locally, members of the EVRC will also be represented in the County's regional resiliency and recovery efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.