Town Board Recognizes Town Administrator Machalek

During its Nov. 7 regular meeting, the Estes Park Town Board presented Town Administrator Travis Machalek with a plaque honoring his dedication to the safety and welfare of the community. The plaque reads "A Grateful Mayor and Board of Trustees Honor Travis Machalek for his steadfast oversight for the safety and welfare of the Estes Park Community, Businesses, Visitors and Town Employees and Volunteers during the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration March 19, 2020 - October 31, 2022, as well as the October 2020 wildfire evacuation of the Town of Estes Park. His dedication and commitment will not soon be forgotten. Mayor Koenig and Board of Trustees, November, 8, 2022."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.