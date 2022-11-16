Town Board Recognizes Town Administrator Machalek

During its Nov. 7 regular meeting, the Estes Park Town Board presented Town Administrator Travis Machalek with a plaque honoring his dedication to the safety and welfare of the community. The plaque reads "A Grateful Mayor and Board of Trustees Honor Travis Machalek for his steadfast oversight for the safety and welfare of the Estes Park Community, Businesses, Visitors and Town Employees and Volunteers during the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration March 19, 2020 - October 31, 2022, as well as the October 2020 wildfire evacuation of the Town of Estes Park. His dedication and commitment will not soon be forgotten. Mayor Koenig and Board of Trustees, November, 8, 2022."
