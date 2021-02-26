Lisa VonBargen, Marketing and
Communications Manager
In addition to providing us with a safe place to work out, the gym environment gives us motivation; a key component of an enduring workout regimen. That’s why it’s so important to get workout facilities back in our lives as soon as is safely possible.
DC Lee, an assistant professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University remarks, “It’s not surprising that people with a gym membership work out more, but the difference in our results is pretty dramatic. Gym members were 14 times more aerobically active than non-members and 10 times more likely to meet muscle-strengthening guidelines, regardless of their age and weight."
Gym members are on average 14 times more active than non-members.
Gym facilities have been hit hard by COVID-19, but are beginning to get back on their feet, bringing members the much-needed gift of motivation. Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer stated, "There is no situation, there is no age and no condition where exercise is not a good thing… exercise is one of the best things you can possibly do.”
When you’re motivated to return to your workout routine, come back to the Estes Valley Community Center. We’re here for you.
