After convening their final Town Board meeting April 28, Mayor Todd Jirsa, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Norris and Trustee Eric Blackhurst were honored and thanked by fellow board members, staff, community members and partners. Each was presented with a Resolution of Respect, a Certificate of Appreciation for their service to the community and a gift. Municipal Judge David Thrower administered oaths of office to newly elected Mayor Wendy Koenig, new Trustees Barbara MacAlpine and Cindy Younglund, and Trustee Patrick Martchink, who was reelected to his second term. They join existing board members Trustees Carlie Bangs, Marie Cenac and Ken Zornes.
The following appointments were made by the new board:
● The board appointed Trustee Martchink to serve as Mayor Pro Tem.
● The board approved the following committee and board positions:
o Audit Committee: Mayor Koenig, Mayor Pro Tem Martchink and Trustee MacAlpine
o Platte River Power Authority: Mayor Koenig
o Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board: Trustee Cenac
o Estes Park Economic Development Corporation: Mayor Pro Tem Martchink
o Colorado Association of Ski Towns: Mayor Koenig
o Larimer County Solid Waste Policy Council: Trustee Zornes
o Regional Transportation Infrastructure Funding Task Force: Mayor Pro Tem Martchink
o Larimer County Behavioral Health Policy Council: Trustee Zornes
o Local Marketing District "Visit Estes Park": Mayor Koenig and Trustee Cenac
● The board approved the following board, commission and task force liaison positions:
o Estes Park Planning Commission & Board of Adjustment: Trustee MacAlpine
o Estes Park Western Heritage: Trustee Cenac
o Family Advisory Board: Trustee Younglund
o Parks Advisory Board: Trustee Cenac
o Transportation Advisory Board: Trustee Bangs
o Police Auxiliary: Trustee Younglund
o Estes Valley Restorative Justice: Trustee Bangs
o Sister Cities: Trustee MacAlpine
Board and committee information is available at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings. For more information, please contact the Town Clerk's office at 970-577-4777.
