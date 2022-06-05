By: Dawn Wilson
The featured animal for this week is the northern cardinal. A rare bird in Colorado as they live primarily in the Great Plains and eastern and southeastern U.S., the northern cardinal is also referred to as the red bird. Cardinals are said to represent life, hope, love, loyalty and restoration. As a result, legend says that if you have a visit from a cardinal during difficult times, it is a sign of a spiritual visit. Symbolism also exists about cardinals in dreams. The meaning? Follow your dreams and passions or that you are finally being honest with yourself about who you are. Here are five more facts about this popular bird.
1. The northern cardinal is the official state bird of seven U. S. states, more than any other bird.
2. The male northern cardinal has a bright scarlet red plumage while the female is a muted reddish-tan. Both have a crest of feathers on their head and a distinct purty-purty-purty-purty or sweet-sweet-sweet song.
3. The male cardinal is highly territorial in spring, even fighting its own reflection in windows, on a shiny bumper or in a car mirror.
4. Unlike many songbirds, cardinals do not molt into a dull version of their bright red plumage during winter.
5. Young cardinals leave the nest within 9 to 11 days after hatching, giving the female time to prepare the nest for the next brood while the male feeds the fledglings. Cardinals may have two to four broods a year.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.