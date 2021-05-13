Although Estes Park is a small town, its success in getting grants from state and federal sources exceeds that of much larger towns and cities in Colorado. A success that helps the Town avoid budget shortfalls, meet infrastructure needs, and address emergencies--such as floods, wildfires and COVID-19--that local tax dollars cannot cover.
The Town’s grant-getting efforts begin and end with grant specialist Christy Crosser. First, Christy meets with project managers and finance department staff of the Town to identify unmet or unfunded needs. Next she searches for sources that might provide a grant for meeting such needs. After identifying a potential source for a grant, Christy determines the processes and requirements of that source. If the grant maker wants a detailed plan, then Christy and the staff associated with that particular project develop a plan. If a grant maker requires a report and specific documentation at certain stages of a project, then the team working on that project provides the report at the appropriate time. Should a cost share—indicating a town’s commitment—be necessary for granting funds, then team members arrange for cost-sharing. Whatever process or requirement a grant making source might have, Christy and grant team members work to meet each.
As the Town’s grant getting record makes apparent, the teams and Christy’s dedication to details and processes, attention to requirements and timely completion of projects prove it to be as a good steward of grant makers’ funds. It’s not surprising that according to Christy, “Little Estes Park’s reputation for doing good work is the secret ingredient that enables it to compete successfully against much bigger towns and cities for funds.”
Currently, Town staff are managing numerous grants including a grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for rewriting the Comprehensive Plan of the Town and subsequent code revisions and a grant from the Federal Transit Administration, through the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) adding two electric trollies to the Town’s transit fleet. The roundabout project at US Highway 36 and Community Drive is possible because of a grant from the Federal Highways Administration through CDOT. The Big Thompson Recreation and Picnic area (a partnership between Visit Estes Park and the Town) and the purchase of the Thumb Open Space by the Town are results of Great Outdoors Colorado awarding grants of lottery funds to the Town and improvements to the Birch Ruins near downtown are a result of a grant to the Estes Park Museum via a state grant through History Colorado.
As you drive around Estes Park, I invite you to note these and other improvements. Then please join me in giving a heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Town whose time, energy and expertise made each possible. Estes Park is a better place because of the work they do. They, and grants they get, are a big bonus for us all.
