The Municipal Election is just around the corner on Tuesday, April 7. As of this afternoon, the Town has received about 1,700 voted ballots out of the roughly 4,400 we mailed to all registered voters -- or about a 39% turnout at the moment. We usually have 50-60% turnout for these elections. We understand the challenges our community is facing right now, but please don't miss the chance to elect your next Mayor and Trustees, and vote on the sale of the fire station to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District.
Ballots mailed now may not be received by Election Day, but you can easily drive up to return your ballot at the Town Hall entrance off MacGregor Avenue. Drive up, stay parked, and an election judge will help you at the curb! Do this today until 5 p.m., tomorrow and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call us at at 970-577-4777 for help. Election details at estes.org/elections.
