The Stanley Home Museum & Education Center’s goal is to inspire and educate guests by telling stories about F.O. and Flora Stanley’s leadership and contributions to the early development of Estes Park while experiencing the beautiful 116 year-old Stanley home.
The Historical Stanley Home Museum and Education Center is excited to be opening for public tours on May 1, 2021. We are recruiting volunteers to be part of our spirited team. Some of our volunteer opportunities include:
Guides - We are looking for enthusiastic story tellers to interact with our guests as they think about how the Stanley’s stories apply to their own lives and hometowns. Let us know if you would like to be an interactive storyteller.
Grounds Maintenance - Help us create and maintain the beautiful museum grounds, as we plant colorful flowers. This will be a place where guests can enjoy the beautiful mountain setting.
Housekeeping - Grab your feather duster and help us keep the home in pristine condition for visitors. With care, dust Flora Stanley’s writing desk and many more historical pieces throughout the home.
Van Drivers - Tours will start at the Estes Park Visitors’ Center. We are looking for Stanley Home Van drivers to transport guests to and from the museum. A Commercial Drivers License (CDL) is required. If you do not currently have a CDL, the Historic Stanley Home Foundation will pay the fees for you to obtain one.
To volunteer for any of these positions, go to www.stanleyhome.org/volunteer or for further information, contact JoAnn Batey at 970-415-0139.
