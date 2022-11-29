One of the longest-term and most visible tools of the Estes Park Police Department (EPPD) Auxiliary Unit has been replaced. The EPPD Auxiliary Unit was formed in 2001 and is staffed by trained and dedicated local volunteers who support sworn officers of the EPPD in their duties. In 2015, the EPPD assigned a 2012 Ford Expedition to be used specifically for those purposes. Now, seven years and over 94,000 miles later, that vehicle, officially known as G72 has been replaced by a newer model Ford Interceptor dubbed G143. G72 has been reassigned for use by the department’s mental health co-responder to respond to calls and transport patients. G143 is a repurposed unmarked police vehicle that has been detailed with prominent Estes Park Police Auxiliary graphics. It is equipped with lights for traffic direction and a tow package to move speed control trailers to high traffic locations.
Watch for G143 around town as EPPD Auxiliary Officers reduce speeds in school zones, patrol neighborhoods, assist with community events, and provide traffic control during motor vehicle accidents and other emergencies.
