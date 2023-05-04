May 7 marks the beginning of our annual celebration of Public Service Recognition Week, a week set aside to honor the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, local and tribal government employees. The goals of this program are to:
Connect and educate citizens nationwide to the work of their government;
Improve the perception and morale of federal workers and other public servants; and
Help inspire a new generation of public servants.
Town employees work hard every day to deliver the services and programs that our residents and visitors expect. This dedication to excellence can be seen in the results of our 2021 National Community Survey in which 88% of respondents rated the overall customer service by Town of Estes Park employees as “excellent” or “good”. This rating is higher than the national benchmark and reflects the motivation of our team members to meet and exceed the expectations of our community.
I am personally grateful that so many talented and committed individuals have made the decision to enter public service and work for the Town government. Our employees are our single most important asset in providing high-quality service to all members of our community and achieving the objectives established by the Town Board. It is a pleasure to work with all of them and I look forward to continuing to fill out our open positions with teammates that share our values and commitment to public service.
Each and every resident and visitor to Town can help us celebrate Public Service Recognition Week. Watch the Town’s social media channels throughout this upcoming week to see more highlights of our employees and the work they do. When you have a positive interaction with a Town employee, let them know! The Town needs a wide variety of talents and skills to continue to provide the services valued by our residents and guests. If you know anyone who might be interested in exploring a new career with local government, please encourage them to contact us to discuss our current opportunities.
Lastly, I would like to thank the remarkable commitment to public service exhibited by the following employees, all of whom have worked for the Town for 10 or more years:
· Monty Allen, Police
· Phillip Ball, Utilities
· Peni Barnes, Police
· Robert “Skip” Bauming, Public Works
· Brian Berg, Public Works
· Reuben Bergsten, Utilities
· Shaun Bledsoe, Police
· Tyler Boles, Utilities
· Kelly Doherty, Police
· Dale Duell, Utilities
· Adam Edwards, Utilities
· Michael Evanek, Utilities
· Greggory Filsinger Jr., Police
· Derek Fortini, Museum
· Josh Hahn, Utilities
· Deborah Holgorsen, Finance
· Elaine Hunt-Downey, Events and Visitor Services
· Justin Kearney, Public Works
· Shane Krell, Utilities
· Timothy Leonard, Utilities
· Richard Life, Police
· Joe Lockhart, Utilities
· Kimberly McEachern, Finance
· Kevin McEachern, Public Works
· Kate Miller, Town Administrator’s Office
· Matthew Osentowski, Utilities
· Corey Pass, Police
· Jeremiah Polucha, Police
· Estelle Purvis, Police
· Caleb Robertson, Police
· Steven Rusch, Utilities
· Karen Shea, Events and Visitor Services
· Suzanna Simpson, Town Administrator’s Office
· Jolene Svancara, Events and Visitor Services
· Mark Swallow, Police
· Jerry Twigg, Police
· Jackie Williamson, Town Clerk
· Tonya Ziegler, Public Works
