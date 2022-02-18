Students Get A Look Behind The Scenes At EPH

By: Pam Frey
On Thursday, February 10th the Crew at Estes Park Health ran the 8th annual Sports Medicine Academy Simulation. They started the simulation in the high school gym where two athletes had collided. One athlete suffered a traumatic brain injury and the other athlete had a lower leg fracture. The Sports Medicine Students worked alongside paramedics and EMT’s to stabilize each patient and transport them to the hospital. Once students were at the hospital they got a lesson from Dr. McLellan, Dr. Florence, and Dr. Meyer about how each patient would be stabilized and things they would be doing to help them along with what imaging and ultrasound could tell them.
After the emergency room, the students were shown different parts of the hospital where many different medical professionals shared their knowledge and expertise with our students. They spent time in imaging learning about MRI, CT scans, X-rays and Mammography. Students were able to go into an operating room and learn about how everything is kept sterile, what a surgical technician would do, as well as a surgical assistant. Dr. McLelland, Dr. Florence, and Nurse anesthetist Mary Bolgeo all shared some of their procedures with students as well. Our students were amazed at how many people are involved in a surgery as well as the materials needed for each surgery.
Students were then led to a recovery room on the nurse’s floor where Dr. Florence shared what floor nurses do to help patients at this point. Students ended the tour meeting with both a Physical Therapist and Occupational Therapist. In this portion of the day students got experience with using tools to put on socks, grabbing devices to move items, practice building core muscles with balance balls and everyone got to feel electrical muscle stimulation. This interaction with the students and therapists was fun as well as informative on some things they could do to help patients return to sports or just lead more independent lives after injuries.
The day ended with a delicious lunch provided by the hospital followed by a career question and answer time. Students were able to meet in small groups to learn more specifics about career pathways in medicine. Medical professionals that met with our students included Nurses, EMT’s, paramedics, Occupational therapists, Physical therapists, Medical laboratory technicians, an OR nurse and Doctors. This allowed students time to ask very specific questions and understand what they would need to do to go into that career pathway.
Our Sports Medicine class is overwhelmed with gratitude at the incredible day that Estes Park Health puts together for our students each year. With COVID our students missed out on this experience last year. Fortunately, they were able to participate again this year. The medical staff at EPH is exceptional and demonstrates their desire to help encourage our students to look into and see the opportunities in the health care industry. It is amazing to be part of a community that is so vested in the future success of our students. In addition, we would like to recognize the efforts of Dr. Florence for leading this simulation every year as well as coming into both the Anatomy classes as well as the Sports Medicine classes throughout the school year. We are incredibly fortunate to have him and many others that are willing to share their expertise. Many of our Estes Park graduates have gone on to pursue medical pathways thanks in part to experiences like this simulation.
