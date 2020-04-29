Golf Courses
18-Hole-Open to the public; call now for tee times!
9-Hole and Disc Golf-Open May 16
Marina
Open Friday through Monday starting May 1.
Annual Community Clean-up
We have a new format this year to comply with social distancing protocol. Rather than a designated day, we are allowing organizations to select their own date and time. You may pick up trash bags, donated by CDOT, at the Marina, fill at your convenience, and return to the Marina for disposal. Questions? Call Annie or Denali at the Marina: 970-586-2011.
Community Center
Due to Governor Polis’ Safer at Home directive, the Estes Valley Community Center will remain closed until further notice. Thank you for your patience as we await further clarification from the state and/or county regarding a tentative re-opening date for the facility. Please visit evrpd.com for the latest updates.
Dog Park: Open
Lake Estes Trail: Open
Homer Rouse Trail: Closed
EVRPD Board of Directors Election - Tuesday, May 5, 2020
The election will determine three board members from the following candidate field: Rachel Balduzzi, David Boon, Ryan Bross, Stanley Gengler, Heather Gooch, Jason Knudson, Sarah Metz and Karen Randinitis.
The Estes Park League of Women Voters provided each of our eight candidates with a series of questions. The full document is available at evrpd.com Board of Directors Election Info page. Each candidate has a tab with their individual responses for your convenience.
The election is open to those who live within the District Boundaries. Valid proof of residency documents include a driver’s license or state ID, as well as a utility or property tax statement. (If EVRPD is a line item on your property tax statement, you live within the district boundaries)
In Person Voting: You may submit a ballot in person on Tuesday, May 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lower level multi-purpose rooms of the Estes Valley Community Center. Voters will enter through Room C and exit through Room A, using a one-way only traffic flow system. There will be signs and people on-site to direct voters. We will be utilizing all 3,000 square feet to facilitate social distancing protocols.
Mail-In Voting Option: An application must be submitted to heather@evrpd.com for an absentee mail-in ballot. You may download the application on the EVRPD Board of Directors Election Info page at evrpd.com. All completed mail-in ballots must be received by the Election Judge or DEO by 7 p.m. on May 5, 2020 to be counted.
Virtual Fitness Options
Vicki Jennings: VickiJenns Fit friends (Bethany is teaching from this group too!)
Jackie Nelson: Estes Kundalini!
Patricia Gaultier-Owen: Patricia Zumba Party
Les Mills On Demand - free for EVRPD members; no credit card required for sign-up! lesmillsondemand.com/en_us/reseller/
registration/request/reseller_id/1130/?c
California Strength Home Workouts: visit CaliforniaStrength.com and set up a free account.
Virtual Medicare Counseling
With Chris Grubb
During the EVCC closure, you may still want to do a review of your Medicare needs. Chris Grubb is working from home, answering calls and providing Medicare assistance. Contact him for help with any question, big or small!
Chris Grubb Licensed Sales Representative. 970-672-1092 or 888-568-5506.
