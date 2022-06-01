It’s been nearly a decade since the Downtown Estes Loop project was initiated by submission of a grant application to the 2013 Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP). At a recent study session of the Town Board, Greg Muhonen, Director of Public Works for the Town of Estes Park, and representatives from our state and federal partners presented an update on the project. Key points from the update follow.
Central Federal Lands Highway Division is proposing to continue to fund 82.79% of the project cost via FLAP grant funds currently estimated at $25.4 million dollars. Originally, CDOT turned over West Elkhorn to the Town of Estes Park via devolution and included $4.2 million for future maintenance to West Elkhorn. A previous Town Board voted to redirect the $4.2 million maintenance dollars back to the project to cover our share of the FLAP Grant local match for the Loop to be completed. The current Town of Estes Park portion to be paid to the project is $4.2 million plus $9,070 scoping fee, per our grant agreement with the Federal Highway Administration.
The Town Board has been requested by the Federal Highway Administration to consider contributing an additional $500,000 in local match funds due to escalating costs for the project. This contribution is necessary in order to secure the additional FLAP funding needed to cover the estimated increased cost of the project. In 2021 CDOT contributed an additional $580,000 in local matching funds without requesting additional monies from the Town due to the Town’s contractual obligation to pay the $4.2 million previously committed for the project. The Town Board will discuss the $500,000 match fund request at a future regular meeting of the Town Board. The funds are available for use from either the unallocated General Fund (101) balance or dollars reserved for capital expenditures in the General Fund. The Town has spent $3,823,977 to-date on this project and CFL has obligated $10.1 million. The Town has been offered the option for the project to mill, overlay and restripe West Elkhorn during the construction of the Downtown Estes Loop. The estimated cost to the Town will be $950,000. This “Option X” will also be discussed at an upcoming Town Board meeting.
Construction bidding is anticipated to open in September of 2022. Construction is anticipated to begin in January 2023. Construction activity will increase as temperatures become warmer extending through June 2024. It was noted that construction could advance more rapidly if work were allowed throughout the night on the loop. Longer daily construction hours equate to a shorter interruption in life activities, but this may not be a reasonable request to ask residents and business owners to accommodate. The Town Board expects to discuss and consider a request to allow nighttime construction in the near future, and we are hoping for those residents and business owners in the downtown corridor to participate in the discussion regarding the construction hours of operation before any such Code changes are approved.
Benefits of the project include relief to the Town’s downtown congestion problems, improved mobility in the downtown corridor for bicyclists, improved water delivery for fire protection, and a reduction in the downtown Big Thompson River flood risk, although the DEL does not remove the downtown corridor from the flood plain.
I must admit that as a trustee during the formative discussions and actions concerning the loop during 2013-2018, I never imagined it would still be a project-in-progress today. But it is, and now you are in the loop about the project and the decisions that await.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.