Stay Warm, But Burn Wise

Living in Estes Park, I’ve grown accustom to having blue skies and bright beams of sunshine greet me in the morning. I especially look forward to them warming my body and soothing my soul during the winter months. That’s why the other day, on a quite cold morning, when neither greeted me I felt disappointed at having to start up the fireplace to stay warm.
In front of the fireplace, with flames just starting to crawl across the logs, I grudgingly settled into my easy chair. There, with warmth starting to flow from the just-beginning to burn logs, a personal computer resting on my lap, I began scrolling through recently received emails. Amidst the usual emails from Town staff, and the on-going ones about my assorted projects and undertakings, and emails from townspeople expressing concerns about smoke emanating from their neighbors’ chimneys.
Alternating between reading the emails and glancing at the now roaring fire, I wondered about what smoke might coming out of our chimney. As I did, I recalled hearing about Burn Wise. Curious, I let Google take me to its website. There I read about Burn Wise being a program of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Intrigued, I started searching the site. As I did, I began encountering lots of interesting information. I was surprised at what I did not know about fires, wood and fireplaces. How could I not know that there’s an ideal way to build a fire in a fireplace? That grey smoke billowing from a chimney is a sign of wasted heat and creosote release into the air. And that creosote is flammable and not healthy to inhale.
Searching further, I learned that the moisture level of wood mattered. That moist wood produces more smoke, less heat and releases more creosote. Using a moisture meter can help in selecting the best wood for the hottest fire and least creosote release. And wood with a 20-percent or lower moisture level is the best to burn. Using low-moisture-level wood, makes it easier for a fire to burn the creosote and send less polluting, grey smoke up a chimney. Lessening the health risks for people and the environment.
Also, I learned that using a fire starter—pieces of newspaper or kindling—was a good way to get a fire going quickly. That placing dry split logs with spacing for air flow allows a fire in a fireplace to breathe and burn hot. That high airflow when starting the fire is best. And after 10-15 minutes, when flames are strong, reducing air flow helps a fire burn at a comfortable level and last longer.
Warmed and much better informed, I went outside to see what, if anything was coming out the chimney. Out in the cold, I could see no grey smoke. Relieved, I went back inside, to the easy chair, in front of the fireplace and started reading about how to use wood burning stoves properly. Trusting that tomorrow morning the sky will be blue and the sunbeams warm. And that all the townspeople of Estes Park will be warm and every fireplace will be burning hot and clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.