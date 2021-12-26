Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High near 35F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.