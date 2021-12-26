By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the common goldeneye. Stop at Lake Estes any morning in the winter and you are sure to see these diving ducks. A resident of the boreal forest of Alaska and Canada in the summer, winter is when most birders will see them in Colorado. Here are five more facts about the bird named for its bright yellow eyes.
1. Common goldeneyes were nicknamed by hunters as the “whistler” for the loud whistling sound produced by their wings in flight, which is more pronounced in winter.
2. This duck is the only one in North America known to benefit from lake acidification, a result of natural or human-caused reasons. Fish do not survive well in acidic lakes, which results in less competition of the acid-tolerant insects for the goldeneye.
3. Male and female goldeneyes have very different plumage, with males sporting a green-black iridescent head and white-striped, black upperparts and females having a chestnut-brown head and mottled gray-brown back. Both have the distinct yellow eyes, although the female eyes are slightly paler.
4. It takes almost a year for the eyes to develop into the namesake golden hue. Hatchlings are born with gray-brown eyes that turn purple-blue, then blue, then green-blue, and pale green-yellow at about six months of age.
5. Winter is a great time to observe the complex courtship display of these birds, with up to 14 different moves. Some of these include the “masthead, ” “bowsprit” and “head throw kick” when the male will lift his head, throw it back to his rump, and then kicks up water.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
A female goldeneye swims alone on Lake Estes.
Goldeneyes love to eat crayfish. They will dive, pull them from the bottom of a lake, and then bring them to the surface where they will shake off the pincers before swallowing the remainder whole.
Male common goldeneyes are striking birds with iridescent green heads, white-striped black feathers on their back and that distinct bright yellow eye.
Water coats the head of a male goldeneye after diving for food.
A pair of goldeneyes swim together in courtship on Lake Estes and begin a unison bowsprit display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.