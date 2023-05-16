All are invited to attend local naturalist Dick Coe’s presentation “From Hummingbirds to Eagles” this Tuesday, May 23 at noon at the Estes Park Senior Citizens Center, 1760 Olympian Lane. Dick’s presentation will include personal pictures, colorful stories of experiences and adventures, and tips on successful birding. He will also tell us about his personal passion for the peregrine falcon.
While working in Chicago many years back, Dick Coe became involved in the Peregrine Falcon Release Program. Several cities had similar releases to bring the peregrines and other birds back from near extinction due to the ravages of the chemical DDT, then a common insecticide. In the Chicago area, forty-six young peregrines were released between 1986 and 1990.
After Dick retired from his career, he was fortunate to get a seasonal Ranger position with Rocky Mountain National Park, working in the Interpretation Department. He presented programs on the peregrine falcon, big horn sheep, elk, and deer, and offered bird walks, hikes, and campfire programs at the East Side Campgrounds. As a seasonal ranger, he worked 13 years from May thru September from 1990 to 2002. He also served on the Board of the Rocky Mountain Nature Association. Dick and his wife, Janet, have lived in Estes Park 30 years and continue birding largely through their bird feeders.
If you cannot attend this program but are interested in learning more, please contact Dick Coe at dickcoe36@gmail.com.
Refreshments will be served, and all are welcome to bring or buy lunch. If you would like to order lunch for the presentation, you must call the Senior Center before 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 22. Tuesday’s meal will be roasted herb chicken (1/2) with roasted potatoes and cottage cheese. The cost of a meal is $7 for EPSCC members and $10 for non-members. Become a member of the EPSCC for just $30 per year and take advantage of lunch discounts and all our great programs. To order a meal, or for more information about the EPSCC, please call the Coordinator, Tonya Martin, at (970) 581-2195.
This community presentation is organized and sponsored by Renee Hodgden of RE/MAX Mountain Brokers. Renee is certified as a Seniors Real Estate Specialist by the National Association of Realtors and can be reached at rhodgden@remax.net.
